Figures show number of asylum seekers in July nearly quadrupled at Quebec border
A family from Haiti approach a tent in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, stationed by Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as they haul their luggage down Roxham Road in Champlain, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 10:43AM EDT
LACOLLE, Que. -- Authorities say the number of asylum seekers intercepted at the Quebec-New York border nearly quadrupled in July and shows no sign of slowing down.
Officials updated reporters at a news conference this morning in Lacolle, a Quebec border town at the forefront of the influx of people filing into Canada from the United States.
Immigration and Citizenship Canada statistics indicate the number of people intercepted in July jumped to 2,996 from 781 in June.
Department spokesman Louis Dumas reiterated that Canada strongly discourages people from entering outside of regular ports of entry.
But Dumas added that asylum seekers are permitted to make a case for refugee status through a well-established and effective process.
The RCMP's Claude Castonguay says the force intercepted more than 3,800 irregular entries between Aug. 1 and 15, primarily at Roxham Road in Hemmingford, Que.
Patrick Lefort of the Canada Border Services Agency says additional resources are being deployed to deal with the crush, which varies from day to day.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian sentenced to 20 years in U.S. prison for $130M drug ring
- Boy who drowned on school canoe trip did not pass swim test: board
- StatCan revises census data to show fewer English speakers in Quebec
- Rip currents, heavy rainfall expected as Gert glances Atlantic Canada
- Figures show number of asylum seekers in July nearly quadrupled at Quebec border