

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Manitoba's sustainable development minister says a federal threat to impose a carbon tax on the province is "very misguided" and points to an "erosion of co-operative federalism."

Rochelle Squires made the comments in an interview after a meeting of provincial, territorial and federal environment ministers in Vancouver on Friday.

Squires says her government is standing firm on its promise to bring in a carbon tax of $25 a tonne next year and to keep it at that rate, citing other climate measures her province has brought in.

Ottawa has demanded provinces implement either a cap-and-trade system or a tax that would start at $10 a tonne in 2018 and ramp up to $50 a tonne by 2022.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously said his government will impose a carbon tax on Manitoba if the province doesn't co-operate, and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna echoed his remarks Friday.

She says the federal government will review jurisdictions' prices every year to make sure they're consistent with the national standard, and if not the government will take action.