

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Some people displaced by wildfires in British Columbia are heading home after evacuation orders were lifted.

Officials say several hundred properties near Princeton in the south Okanagan and a rural area in the Cariboo region north of Williams Lake are safe to return to.

Approximately 43,000 people remain displaced and federal officials visiting affected communities today are expected to give an update on the state of the response.

Members of a federal ad hoc committee leading the government's fire response, including Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, were set to meet with provincial officials in Prince George and Kamloops.

Some areas received rain earlier in the week, but officials are concerned warm weather and strong winds in the forecast this weekend could reinvigorate the fires.

Cariboo Regional District Chairman Al Richmond says officials are continuing to prepare for evacuees from Williams Lake and 100 Mile House to return home with plans to get emergency medical facilities running and to stock up grocery stores.