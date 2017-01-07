

Family members of those killed by a veteran in an apparent murder-suicide in Nova Scotia say the military has offered to cover funeral expenses for the entire family.

Police say retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond murdered his wife, Shanna Demsond, 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah Desmond and mother Brenda Desmond at their home in Upper Big Tracadie before dying by suicide. The four bodies were discovered on Tuesday.

Sheldon Borden, Shanna’s brother, told CTV Atlantic Saturday that Veterans Affairs contacted the family and said they would cover “all of the funeral costs.”

Veteran's Affairs officials confirmed that the federal government will pay for the funerals.

The news came as community members gathered for a vigil.

Desmond, an Afghanistan veteran, received counselling for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Family said he was refused medical care when he went to a hospital in Antigonish.

