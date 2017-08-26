

CTVNews.ca Staff





Neighbours of the Edmonton father of a baby who died in a house fire told CTV Edmonton that they saw him being taken away in handcuffs.

According to a witness, Cordell Brown was put in handcuffs by Edmonton Police Service around 7 p.m. Friday.

“We heard him say stuff like, ‘I’m being accused of arson, letting the baby die…’” a neighbour told CTV Edmonton. “At one point, he was sitting on the ground and the cops were adjusting his handcuffs, by the look of it. And then he said, ‘I’d like to be taken to the hospital please’.”

Then, witnesses said Brown was taken away in an ambulance.

Brown told CTV Edmonton he was later released from police custody.

The news comes a day after Brown offered $25,000 to anyone who could provide information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for setting fire to his house.

Brown’s home in southwest Edmonton was destroyed in a fire earlier this week, which police have said was set deliberately.

Eight people were in the home when the blaze started Tuesday. Firefighters had to rescue Brown’s wife Angie Tang and their 5-month-old son Hunter.

After an autopsy, police confirmed that Hunter died from smoke inhalation.

Tang remains in hospital.

“In my opinion, I’m the only suspect they have right now… They only talk to me and they certainly don’t give me any information,” Brown told CTV Edmonton earlier on Friday.

The Homicide and Arson Units are continuing to investigate.

Police have not yet released any details on who they believe is responsible.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Julia Parrish and David Ewasuk