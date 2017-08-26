

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Edmonton police say the Friday night arrest of a father whose five-month-old son died in a house fire three days before was not related to their probe of the suspected homicide and arson.

Police said Saturday that Cordell Brown was arrested for “another matter” but did not provide further explanation.

A neighbor told CTV Edmonton that police appeared to handcuff Brown before taking him away in an ambulance around 7 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, Brown claimed that he was charged with arson and that police later dropped those charges. He said he was given no explanation for the decision.

But police have not confirmed if any charges were laid or dropped. No arrests have been made in the case and police have not publically identified any suspects. They say their investigation remains active.

Police said Brown was arrested again on Saturday and take to hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Firefighters responded to a blaze in the two-story home in southwest Edmonton just before 4 a.m. on August 22. Eight people were inside the home, and six got out safely. Police say all eight were taken to hospital, where five-month-old Hunter died.

The fire is being investigated as both a homicide and arson.

Hunter’s mother, Angie Tang, remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police confirmed that an autopsy determined Hunter had died due to smoke inhalation, and the fire was arson.

Police have remained silent on their investigation and have not provided any details on who they believe is responsible.

The father said he has suffered from anxiety since the day the blaze took his son’s life and has taken himself to the hospital.

“Yeah sometimes I have anxiety. Like you know when your house burns down, people murder members of your family? You kind of get anxious,” he said.

Brown said he has communicated with his wife in hospital. With a breathing tube in her airway, she is only able to relay written messages.

In one note, Brown said Tang wrote about being trapped in an upstairs bedroom, unable to get away from smoke and fire while she held their infant son.

“She said that Hunter died in her arms in the closet, and she thought that she had died too,” Brown said.

He also said hospital staff asked that he stop visiting his wife. A spokesperson at the Covenant Health Misericordia Community Hospital said that is not accurate, and he may continue to visit.

Brown said he is cooperating with the police investigation. He is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone able to provide information that would lead to an arrest.

“Whoever gives the information to get the person arrested for the fire, gets $25,000,” he said. “I’ll feel better when that person is arrested.”

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to support Tang’s recovery and Hunter’s funeral costs has surpassed its goal of raising $5,000.

Brown told CTV Edmonton on Friday that he recently told his wife that he looks forward to rebuilding a new life together.

“My last words to her last night was, ‘I love you. We’re going to get new dogs, we’re going TO get a new house, and we’re going TO get more kids and we’re going TO start or whole life over again if we build it piece by piece,’” Brown said. “Life goes on.”

