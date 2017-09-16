

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Quebec man whose son was the focus of an Amber Alert appeared in an Ontario court Saturday and will be transferred back to Quebec.

The father was arrested Friday evening in Griffith, Ont. after a day-long manhunt and a high-speed chase that ended when Ontario Provincial Police used a spike belt to stop his vehicle.

It remains unclear what charges the father is facing and when he will be transferred to Quebec.

According to the OPP, the man is currently in hospital after sustaining injuries while in custody at the OPP’s detachment in Renfrew, Ont. The OPP will not divulge the severity of the man’s injuries or how they were sustained.

The man and his son disappeared Thursday evening from their home in Saint-Eustache, Que., where the boy’s mother was found dead.

The boy was found in good health in the backseat of a Honda CRV early Friday evening. He is currently under the care of child services.

Police say the father left in a white pickup truck and allegedly used three different vehicles to travel roughly 1,500 kilometres during the manhunt.

The last vehicle he used was a charcoal grey 2006 Honda CRV. Police are still searching for Yvon Lacasse, 71, who they say is associated with the Honda CRV allegedly used to drive to Griffith.

Police believe the father may have dropped Lacasse off somewhere in his flight to Ontario.

Sgt. Claude Denis told The Canadian Press a ground and air search is currently underway for Yvon Lacasse, adding that finding him is considered a top priority for the investigation.

"For us, it is an emergency to find Mr. Lacasse," Denis said from the scene of the search.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Jackie Dunham and Ben Cousins, CTV Ottawa’s Annie Bergeron-Oliver and The Canadian Press