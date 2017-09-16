

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Quebec man whose son was the focus of an Amber Alert appeared in an Ontario court via video conference Saturday and will eventually be transferred back to Quebec.

The father was arrested Friday evening in Griffith, Ont. after a day-long manhunt and a high-speed chase that ended when Ontario Provincial Police used a spike belt to stop his vehicle.

It remains unclear what charges the father will face and when he will be transferred.

Tire tracks cutting across John Friske's front lawn show where the dramatic arrest occurred on his property.

“The cops are all running through the bush and up the lawn here,” Friske told CTV Ottawa. “So they run over and say, ‘Get on the ground! Get on the ground!’ And he wouldn’t.”

According to the OPP, the man sustained injuries while in custody at the OPP’s detachment in Renfrew, Ont. The OPP has not divulged the severity of the man’s injuries or how they were sustained.

“Now he is being treated at a local hospital,” said OPP spokesperson Carolle Dionne.

The man and his son disappeared Thursday evening from their home in Saint-Eustache, Que., where the boy’s mother was found dead.

The boy was found in good health in the backseat of a Honda CRV early Friday evening. He is currently under the care of child services.

Police say the father left in a white pickup truck and allegedly used three different vehicles to travel roughly 1,500 kilometres during the manhunt.

The last vehicle he used was a charcoal grey 2006 Honda CRV. Police are still searching for 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse of Gore, Que., who they say is associated with the Honda CRV allegedly used to drive to Griffith.

Police believe the father may have dropped Lacasse off somewhere in his flight to Ontario.

Sgt. Claude Denis of Quebec’s provincial police said that a ground and air search, with the aid of a canine unit and at least 100 volunteers, is currently looking for Lacasse in and around Lachute, Que.

Denis stressed that finding Lacasse is considered a top priority for the investigation.

"For us, it is an emergency to find Mr. Lacasse," Denis told The Canadian Press from the scene of the search.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Jackie Dunham and Ben Cousins, CTV Ottawa’s Annie Bergeron-Oliver and Megan Shaw, CTV Montreal’s Amanda Kline and The Canadian Press