

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A fiery crash on Canada’s busiest highway killed one person and brought traffic to a standstill at the start of the busy rush-hour commute on Monday morning.

Toronto fire officials told CP24 they received calls from witnesses reporting a large fire involving two transport trucks on Highway 401 near Avenue Road at around 5:15 a.m. One of the trucks was engulfed in flames, according to fire crews.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics confirmed.

The entire cab and trailer of one of the trucks was completely burned to the frame, according to one CTV News reporter who passed by the wreckage shortly after the crash.

It’s unclear what caused the truck to burst into flames, but police said they believe it was carrying a flammable liquid.

Red barrels with flammable warning labels could be seen in the partially burned truck, the reporter said.

The fatal crash caused all of the eastbound express and collector lanes of a section of the highway to be shut down and a portion of the westbound lanes to be closed as well, the Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police started reopening some lanes at 8:30 a.m.

With files from CP24 and CTV Toronto