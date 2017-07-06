

A fatal Quebec crash is being investigated as a deliberate killing after police say a driver may have intentionally swerved his vehicle into a tractor-trailer to kill himself or his passenger.

The Surete du Quebec, a provincial police force, says the driver, a man in his 70s, was behind the wheel at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday when his car swerved into the path of an oncoming truck.

The car’s passenger, a woman in her 50s, was killed in the crash.

"We're talking about a head-on collision," said police spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau. "The small car caught fire. Police managed to get the driver out, but the passenger unfortunately died."

The driver was taken to hospital. Police say he is expected to recover and will be questioned by investigators.

The accident took place on Highway 158 between Saint-Alexis and Saint-Jacques, about 70 kilometres north of Montreal.

La Presse reports that the blaze that engulfed the vehicle was so intense that police were initially unable to determine whether the victim was a man or a woman. The woman’s body is expected to undergo an autopsy in the coming days.

Police say the tractor-trailer driver was interviewed after the crash, and there is no link between him and the driver of the vehicle.

The truck driver was taken to hospital and treated for nervous shock after the crash.

So far, no charges have been laid in connection with the collision.

With files from CTV Montreal