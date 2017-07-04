Fatal crash ensues after Edmonton police halt pursuit of stolen truck
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 7:32AM EDT
EDMONTON -- An investigation has been launched into police conduct during the pursuit of a reported stolen truck in Edmonton that ended with one person dead and another in hospital.
Police say just before 8:00 p.m. Monday, officers spotted the truck in a west-end neighbourhood and started following it out of the city.
A chase began, which the officers were ordered to halt when the truck started travelling over the centre line, but a short time later the fleeing vehicle collided head-on with a car.
A man who was driving the car died at the scene and a female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.
Several people who were in the truck fled on foot but three of them were arrested nearby.
Charges are pending against the suspects and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which looks into police matters, is examining the circumstances surrounding the chase.
