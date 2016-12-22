

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Manitoba woman is searching for answers after RCMP deemed her 18-year-old sister’s death in foster care a homicide.

Eighteen-year-old Lydia Whitford, who lived with autism and epilepsy, was found dead in a foster care facility in July. This week, RCMP deemed her death a homicide.

Lydia’s death came as a shock to her sister Jessica Whitford, who despite not living with her sister, maintained a strong relationship with her.

The sisters were separated in the child welfare system nearly a decade ago.

“Every time I saw her, she would always give me a big hug and she would rest her head on my shoulders, she’d give me kisses,” Jessica said in an interview with CTV Winnipeg. “She loved me.”

While Lydia’s death came as shock to the family, Jessica says that she’s not surprised RCMP are now treating her sister’s death as a homicide.

“I had a hard time believing she was actually gone until I saw her body, and the first couple of seconds I saw her body, I noticed the bruises,” Jessica said.

RCMP are not saying how Lydia died, or if they have any suspects. RCMP are only saying that officers went to her house in the rural municipality of Springfield on July 14, where Whitford was found dead.

Family members say they were initially told that she died of natural causes. The RCMP won’t comment on what led them to deem Lydia’s death a homicide.

The family is now trying to get answers about Lydia’s time in foster care.

“I would just like to know how she went out, what happened to her initially,” Lydia’s brother Lloyd Whitford said.

“How could somebody do that to somebody innocent like that?” Jessica said.

Sandy Bay Child and Family Services said Lydia had lived in the licensed foster care home since 2013. Executive director Richard De La Ronde says there were no warning signs about her well-being prior to her death.

When De La Ronde became aware that the case had shifted to a homicide investigation, he requested that Manitoba’s Office of the Children’s Advocate review the circumstances of Whitford’s death and the child welfare services provided to her.

“You make decision in the best interests of children, you’re doing what’s best for children, and then when you’re hit with something like this, you really begin to doubt what it is you’re doing,” De La Ronde told CTV Winnipeg.

Sandy Bay CFS says no other children were living in the home at the time of Lydia’s death and no one has been placed at that home since.

Jessica said her sister didn’t speak, so “she didn’t really have a voice.”

She hopes that she can now speak for her sister, but at this point, the family has more questions than answers.

With a report by CTV Winnipeg’s Josh Crabb