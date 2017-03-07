

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Quebec hospital has launched an investigation after a toddler who was being treated for cancer died in their care late last year. The parents of Ghali El Amrani, who died at 23 months, believe they lost their son after he was mistakenly given an extra injection of potassium.

Last June, Ghali El Amrani was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer that had spread to the child’s bone marrow. He was taken to CHU Saint-Justine Hospital, where he underwent six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by a bone marrow transplant.

“He was supposed to do five more days and go home,” his mother Hadil told CTV Montreal.

A shot of potassium was prescribed following the procedure and the nurse was supposed to give him two injections: one potassium, one saline solution, said Hadil.

But the nurse injected her son with two shots of potassium, she added.

The alleged overdose sent her son into cardiac arrest. Ultimately, Ghali suffered four heart attacks as medical workers tried to save his life.

“His heart came back after 25 minutes. He was transferred to another department and unfortunately he did (have) three heart attacks after the first one,” Hadil said.

In a preliminary report, the coroner stated as a probable cause of death that the child received care for a neuroblastoma “in which a solution of potassium and phosphate was administered by mistake.”

CHU Sainte-Justine has admitted that medication did play a role in the child’s death but say at this stage in the illness, they cannot place blame on any member of the care team.

The family’s lawyer, Jean-Pierre Menard, told CTV Montreal hospital nurses are supposed to follow a clear-cut protocol while treating patients. “Normally, there is a double-checking process to make sure that everything is properly identified. So the only way by which such a situation can occur is because somebody, somewhere, hasn’t complied with the protocol,” Menard said.

He added medical mix-ups are far too common. “Every year, we’re handling between at least five to 10 cases of medication error that have caused death or serious physical impairment ... damage to a patient.”

Hadil said that her family doesn’t “have the real story” because the nurse doesn’t “remember anything.”

The family is planning to file a claim against the hospital but Hadil said more than financial compensation and an apology from the hospital, she wants answers.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Aalia Adam