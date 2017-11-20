Family of reservist killed during training says he'd just graduated university
Corporal Nolan Caribou is seen in this undated image.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 6:35PM EST
CFB SHILO, Man. - The family of a reservist killed during a military training exercise in Manitoba says he'd just graduated from university last month.
Cpl. Nolan Caribou's family has released a statement through the military after the infantryman died while training at Canadian Forces Base Shilo.
The statement says Caribou completed a bachelor of arts and sociology at the University of Winnipeg.
It says he was very determined despite challenges that he encountered while in the military, and that he did not allow limited resources to discourage him from following through with his commitments.
The military hasn't said how Caribou died -- only that it was during an exercise that focused on basic defensive routines, patrolling and raids.
It says further details will not be released until the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service completes its review.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Tuition refunds offered to students as Ontario college strike ends
- Mother of slain kids lives in fear, won't know if killer allowed into community
- UBC denies mishandling sex assault complaints in response to human rights cases
- Vehicles hit three snowy owls in southern Ontario in past week
- Yukon releases recreational pot policy, proposes 19 as minimum age