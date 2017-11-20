

The Canadian Press





CFB SHILO, Man. - The family of a reservist killed during a military training exercise in Manitoba says he'd just graduated from university last month.

Cpl. Nolan Caribou's family has released a statement through the military after the infantryman died while training at Canadian Forces Base Shilo.

The statement says Caribou completed a bachelor of arts and sociology at the University of Winnipeg.

It says he was very determined despite challenges that he encountered while in the military, and that he did not allow limited resources to discourage him from following through with his commitments.

The military hasn't said how Caribou died -- only that it was during an exercise that focused on basic defensive routines, patrolling and raids.

It says further details will not be released until the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service completes its review.