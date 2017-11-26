

CTVNews.ca Staff





The family of a Longueuil, Que., teenager who died by suicide is urging youth and parents to take action against bullying.

Simon Dufour, 15, described as an energetic jazz student, died last Thursday. His family says he was severely bullied in school before his death.

Martin Dufour, Simon’s father, saw his son for last time as he left for a hockey tournament in Alberta on Thursday. He says everything seemed fine with his son before he left.

“I said: ‘Simon, are you ok?’ (and he responded) ‘Yes dad,” (with a) big laugh and a little hug,” Dufour told CTV Montreal on Sunday. “I left around 5:15 and, and as I heard, he took his life at 6:15.”

“Parents, watch (your) kids, talk to them, because you never know if there's something under it.”

Dufour says Simon had been a victim of bullying since Grade 6 and it continued into high school. He says Simon’s classmates had a game called “Anti-Simon,” in which anyone who touched or spoke to his son would get a disease.

Dufour says the family contacted the school administration numerous times but nothing ever came of it.

Simon’s sister, Karine, took to Facebook to speak out about what happened. Her post was shared more than 27,000 times as of Sunday evening.

“If you are witness to intimidation, act!...If you are a parent, prepare your children,” Karine’s post reads, in part.

“I would like this message to spread; let it be read from one end to the next by as many people as possible.”

She told The Canadian Press she decided to speak out in part to show bullies their behaviour is “unacceptable.”

"It has consequences,” Karine said. “There are depressions, self-esteem problems."

Since she made the post on Friday, Karine says she’s received numerous messages from parents who are witnessing the same thing happening to their own children. She says this is evidence of a more widespread issue.

"When I read those messages, I felt incredible pain," she said. "These young people must not become Simon. Schools must be equipped, resources must be deployed and accessible."

On Sunday, Quebec Education Minister Sebastien Proulx said he was "extremely saddened" by Simon’s story.

"School is an environment which must be healthy, which must be safe, which is there for children to achieve success," he told reporters in Quebec City. "Not for them to find themselves in difficulty, or unfortunately in certain cases, to commit a gesture that is as hard, as difficult to understand as the one that was done."

Proulx said Simon’s story shows there’s a need for continued anti-bullying efforts in Quebec schools. However, some anti-bullying advocates say schools shouldn’t face all the blame.

“We need to support as a community our schools to make sure that we're going to develop those emotional and social skills with our children and teenagers,” Jasmin Roy, president of the Jasmin Roy Foundation, an anti-bullying organization, told CTV Montreal.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Angela MacKenzie and with files from The Canadian Press