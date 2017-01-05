Family of Montreal woman killed by dog suing canine's owner
Christiane Vadnais, left, was killed by a neighbour's escaped dog in June, sparking a debate on pet safety in Quebec that culminated in breed-specific bans in several cities. (Photo via Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 10:56AM EST
MONTREAL -- The family of a woman who died after being attacked by a dog says it plans to sue the canine's owner.
Lise Vadnais, whose sister Christiane died in her backyard last June, says the family made the decision after the Crown decided to not lay criminal charges against Franklin Junior Frontal.
Vadnais said in various interviews today it doesn't make sense that Frontal didn't even get a fine or have to do community work.
The family has sent his lawyer a letter outlining its intention to file a civil suit.
Police originally said the dog was a pit bull, an assertion that was later challenged.
But Montreal La Presse said today two veterinarians at Universite de Montreal have concluded the dog was a healthy pit bull.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Courthouse appearance set for Sunwing pilot accused of being impaired in cockpit
- National Arts Centre's bold reno looks to shed 'windowless bunker' image
- Family of Montreal woman killed by dog suing canine's owner
- Caught on video: Serial squirrel bandits snatching chocolate bars from store
- 'Enough is enough': Kidney patient spends 5 days in hospital hallway