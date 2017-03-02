

Paola Loriggio , The Canadian Press





The family of a southern Ontario teen who suffered severe brain injuries after being impaled by a sawed-off golf club during gym class has filed a lawsuit for more than $20 million.

Madison Arseneault's family alleges the city of Windsor, Ont., the school board and teachers were negligent and failed to ensure the 15-year-old's safety during gym class held on city-run property last year.

They say Arseneault, who continues to experience partial paralysis, cognitive impairment and a number of other symptoms, requires care around the clock and her life has been forever changed.

In a statement of claim filed Wednesday, her parents also say they have incurred significant costs as a result of the incident and should be compensated for that, as well as for the loss of care and companionship they would have received from their daughter.

The allegations have not been proven in court and no statements of defence have been filed. Neither the city nor the school board were immediately available for comment.

Arseneault was injured while running with her Grade 8 gym class at the Ford Test Track in Windsor.