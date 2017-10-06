Family of Alberta woman killed in Las Vegas attack 'overwhelmed' by support
Tara Roe, 28, of Okotoks, Alta. is seen in this social media image. (Twitter / Ian White)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 9:23PM EDT
CALGARY - The family of an Alberta woman who was killed in the Las Vegas shootings say they are "overwhelmed" by the support they have received from across North America.
Tara Roe, 34, of Okotoks, Alta., had been at the country music festival with her husband, Zach, and another couple for a weekend getaway.
They became separated and she was missing for a couple of days before it was determined she had been among those killed by shooter Stephen Paddock.
Three other Canadians were also killed in the attack, and several were injured.
Zach Roe released a statement Friday remarking on the "outpouring of love" he and his two sons have received both from those near to the family and from complete strangers.
Her parents and sister also released a statement saying there are no words to express their "heartfelt gratitude."
