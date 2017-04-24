

CTVNews.ca Staff





With police in Edmonton saying they'll release more information on the case of a toddler found dead outside a city church, family members are confirming the boy’s identity.

The child’s name was Anthony Joseph Raine, family members told CTV Edmonton on Sunday. The boy’s mother is from the Louis Bull First Nation, they added.

Two women who identify themselves as Anthony’s aunts have started a Facebook group entitled “R.I.P. Anthony Joseph Raine,” as well as a GoFundMe page to raise money for the boy’s funeral. Already, more than $4,000 of its $6,000 goal has been raised.

On Saturday evening, just hours after Edmonton Police Service released surveillance photos of the suspects, a 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested.

Police said community response was swift and a barrage of tips from the public helped lead to the quick arrests.

Police released an additional statement Sunday, saying homicide investigators were interviewing the man and woman "believed to be responsible" for the death of the toddler. They said the interviews were expected to continue for several hours.

“As a result, no charges have been officially laid at this time,” they said, adding they were not looking for any additional suspects.

No information has been released about the relationship between the two people in custody and the little boy.

The body of the boy, about 20 months old and dressed in a snowsuit, was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church Friday by a passerby Tuesday morning. Police said they later determined that the boy had been placed there three days before.

It remains unclear if the boy was alive when he was left outside the church. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

With files from the Canadian Press