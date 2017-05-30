Families of missing, murdered indigenous women begin speaking at inquiry
Commissioner Brian Eyolfson, commissioner Marilyn Poitras, chief commissioner Marion Buller, commissioner Michele Audette, commissioner Qajaq Robinson and Susan Vella, lead legal counsel for the commission, hold a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 4:32AM EDT
WHITEHORSE -- The first family hearings in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls are set to begin today in Whitehorse.
Thirteen people representing four families are expected to publicly share their stories inside a white tent decorated with colourful blankets.
Chief Commissioner Marion Buller says she anticipates a long day, as she and her four fellow commissioners will give opening statements and then allow participants as much time as they need to speak.
The hearings opened yesterday with a sacred fire-lighting ceremony at sunrise and a traditional feast in the evening.
They're set to continue through Thursday, when a closing ceremony will take place.
Other community meetings have been delayed until the fall, but Buller says the hearings are going ahead in Whitehorse because of peoples' willingness to participate.
