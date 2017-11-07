

Geordon Omand, The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- A British Columbia police officer who died in the line of duty has been identified as a constable with 24 years of experience who was also active in his community.

Const. John Davidson died after responding to a report of a possible stolen vehicle Monday in Abbotsford, B.C.

The Abbotsford Police Department said Davidson began his career as a police officer in the United Kingdom in 1993 before moving to British Columbia in 2006.

He is survived by his wife and three adult children.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abbotsford police said Davidson worked for Northumbria police until 2005.

With the Abbotsford force he worked in the patrol, youth squad and traffic sections.

"Our community lost a hero," the statement said. "John was a dedicated police officer who devoted so much of his time to connecting with the community and helping kids."

Abbotsford police have said a man in his 60s from Alberta was taken into custody Monday after exchanging gunfire with officers.

Chief Bob Rich said officers were called about a possible stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping complex at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The caller hemmed in the suspect's vehicle while waiting for police to arrive, Rich said. The suspect emerged from the vehicle and began shooting at the caller and others, he said.

When police officers arrived, they attempted to arrest the suspect, who fled in the vehicle.

Police officers pursued him to an intersection where he was apprehended and taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The civilian agency that investigates police actions resulting in serious harm or death says it's believed the suspect was shot.

The point at which Davidson was shot has not been disclosed.

Rich paid tribute to Davidson and other officers after the shooting.

"All of them, were absolutely heroic," he said. "There were officers heroically trying to save the life of our member. There were officers immediately taking control of the scene.

"When they responded to this, they responded in a way that was designed to protect the public. This person was trying to kill people, members of the public, and our officers responded.

"The officer who gave his life today is a hero. He was protecting this community.

"He will always be my hero."