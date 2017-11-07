Fallen Abbotsford, B.C. police officer identified
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 12:32PM EST
The police constable killed in an Abbotsford, B.C. parking lot shootout has been identified as 24-year veteran John Davidson.
More to come...
