

CTVNews.ca Staff





A severe windstorm swept across parts of Central Alberta Tuesday evening, downing trees and knocking out power lines in several communities. Red Deer appeared to take the brunt of the storm, which began around 7 p.m. local time.

According to data from the Red Deer Airport, the storm whipped up wind gusts of more than 110 km/h.

It didn’t take long to leave a large path of destruction. Large trees and debris toppled onto homes and roads, and knocked out power lines.

“I was in the backyard (and) the wind kind of came out of nowhere,” said resident Matt Bobyn. “It was really, really quick.”

A roof was torn off a TD Bank and the windows were shattered in some buildings. On a residential street, five houses in a row had trees fall on them.

City manager Craig Curtis said in a statement posted online Wednesday morning that the city experienced an “extreme storm last night; one that doesn’t compare to any I have ever experienced in Red Deer.” He added that, due to the large volume and complexity of outages, some neighbourhoods may be waiting up to two days for power to be restored.

Many residents described the windstorm like a hurricane or a tornado had come almost out of nowhere.

Videos posted to social media showed swaying trees and darkened skies.

Many trees splintered and fallen in this evening's strong windstorm, including this one laid across a street in Waskasoo #reddeer #abstorm pic.twitter.com/7JuIR0t687 — Brock Priebe (@KOIVERSEL) June 21, 2017

At one point, power outages were affecting 21,000 customers between Edmonton and Calgary.

Weather experts from Environment Canada say the weather system developed near Pigeon Lake.

With files from The Canadian Press