

CTVNews.ca Staff





An extreme weather warning for southern Ontario has been lifted after severe thunderstorms drenched much of the region Saturday.

The warning, which was issued by Environment Canada on Saturday afternoon, also included tornado warnings for the London, Toronto and Durham areas.

No tornadoes are believed to have touched down Saturday, though much of the region experienced severe thunderstorms. The warnings were lifted late Saturday night.

Environment Canada issues warnings when severe weather is likely to occur. Tornado warnings are issued when thunderstorms are strong enough to produce tornadoes.

With files from The Canadian Press