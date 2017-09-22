

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. mother and uncle accused in an honour killing in India had already boarded a plane to be extradited to India when that extradition was suddenly halted Thursday

Malkit Kaur Sidhu, 67, and Surjit Singh Badesha, 72, are accused of ordering the 2000 death of Jaswinder (Jassi) Sidhu, Malkit Sidhu’s daughter. Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled the pair should be extradited to India to face trial.

But on Thursday, the Department of Justice confirmed that their surrender order had been stayed, because the pair has filed an application for a judicial review.

Sidhu and Badesha had already travelled from Maple Ridge to Vancouver and then flown to Toronto. But while they were waiting for a connecting flight to India, they learned the B.C. Court of Appeal had accepted their judicial review request, halting the extradition.

Badesha’s lawyer, Michael Klein, says he requested the judicial review after receiving new and relevant information.

"There was material before the minister that we thought the minister needed to review to determine whether or not these two people should still be surrendered to the Republic of India,” Klein told CTV Vancouver.

"I can't discuss the nature of the material. But what happened in court today was as a result of filing that material."

Authorities in India claim Sidhu and Badesha ordered the murder from Canada and paid the equivalent of $10,000 to have the killing carried out.

They allege the pair was angry that Jassi had secretly married Mithy Sidhu, an Indian rickshaw driver, against the wishes of her family, because she had already been “promised” to a wealthy, older man.

An India court has already convicted the pair of murder. Authorities now want to try them for conspiracy to commit murder.

The pair has fought extradition for three years, arguing they would face substandard prison conditions in India. Sidhu and Badesha say they are in poor health and will require medical care in custody.

Eleven other people stood trial in India for the murder. Initially, seven were convicted and four acquitted, but four more were acquitted on appeal. Three people are currently serving life sentences for their roles in the attack.