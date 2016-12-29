Ottawa Police confirm that recent terrorism in Europe has caused them to ramp up security measures in the capital ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The most noticeable changes are large concrete barriers that will block off important intersections. Police say the barriers will help prevent truck attacks like the one that killed 86 in Nice, France in July and the deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market, which killed 11 people earlier this month.

For those attending the fireworks display on Parliament Hill, police will be checking bags.

Police will also have tactical units in place, their explosive unit on hand and officers in yellow vests, some of them armed with rifles.

“Don’t be alarmed,” advises Insp. Murray Knowles. “Be alert and if you see something say something.”

Other cities are also putting extra precautions in place. New York and Cologne, Germany are placing dump trucks filled with sand in intersections.

Vienna, Austria has installed cameras and hired hundreds of private security guards.

London, England is closing roads and arming some of its police with guns.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Megan Shaw