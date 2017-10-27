

Ben Cousins , CTVNews.ca Staff





The search continues for a Montreal man who’s been missing in Peru for nearly a month and his loved ones are increasingly worried.

Jesse Galganov, 22, was last heard from on Sept. 28 He was reportedly last seen checking out of a hostel in the Peruvian town of Huaraz.

Galganov had been preparing to go on a long trek and told his mother, Alisa Clamen, he would be unreachable for about four days.

Nearly a month has passed and Clamen has not heard from her son. She left Montreal for Peru on Oct. 17 after deciding that something was seriously wrong.

“Unfortunately, nothing concrete has come out yet,” Clamen said on the Jewish radio show Jewish Moments in the Morning on Thursday.

Galganov’s family has posted a US$10,000 reward for any information that leads to him being found.

Search parties are checking the trail where he was supposed to be hiking, as well as the nearby villages. Aircraft are also being used to scour the harsh terrain.

Clamen said on the radio show there is an ongoing criminal investigation at the hostel in Huaraz where Galganov was last seen. The owner of the hostel originally told police Galganov stayed there overnight, but later said he didn’t.

“We’re just exploring absolutely every option right now,” she said. “There (are) so many branches. The searches are continuously ongoing.”

With the help of a petition that garnered more than 62,000 signatures in five days, Apple, T-Mobile and Amazon have released data from Galganov’s phone to Peruvian investigators, but Clamen said more is needed from Apple.

Clamen said the files Apple has sent to police were encrypted and investigators have been unable to open them. She is now working with the FBI to find a way to get access to the information.

“It is critical that we receive full access to his mobile device through the release of his Apple ID and password,” Clamen said in a statement on Tuesday. “We could use this information to restore his last backup, which will help us see the last timestamp of photos, text messages, and iMessages. These messages and photos will be vital in understanding where Jesse was and will lead us to those who may know more information regarding his whereabouts.”

“As Jesse’s mother, I implore Apple to do the right thing and share this information with me so I can find my son.”

As the search continues, those close to Galganov have set up a dedicated email for tips, helpusfindjesse@gmail.com, and started a GoFundMe to help with the costs surrounding the search.

The crowdfunding campaign has gathered more than $115,000 in about a week.

“I am overwhelmed by the support,” Clamen said.

With files from The Canadian Press