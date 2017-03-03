

CTVNews.ca Staff





Officials at the Universite de Moncton confirmed that a ninth email was sent overnight to their email server Thursday, as the school tries to intercept malicious mass emails targeting a female student.

The email was sent Thursday night and quickly deleted from the school’s server.

The series of emails, some of which contain sexually explicit photographs of the student and a threat toward the university began arriving last Saturday and were circulated through the school’s email server. The university has been able to block about 2,000 emails this week.

At a news conference Friday, school president Raymond Theberge called the incident “cyber-terrorism,” and says shutting down the email server would be letting the culprit win.

A 24-hour hotline was also announced Friday for student support in light of the emails.

Officials say an investigation has determined that the incident is related to identity theft. The school says data and personal information of students and staff are not affected and are secure.

The school’s IT department is working with other post-secondary institutions to prevent more emails from circulating.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke and The Canadian Press