

CTVNews.ca Staff





As Canada gets set to legalize marijuana next July, a panel of medical experts is releasing a set of guidelines for safe use of the drug.

Canada’s Lower-Risk Cannabis Use Guidelines provide 10 “science-based" recommendations to allow Canadians who choose to use cannabis to reduce their health risks.

First among the guidelines is to not use cannabis at all. “The most effective way to avoid any risks of cannabis use is to abstain from use,” the guidelines state.

But for those who do choose to use the drug, the guidelines advise they wait until they are older, since use of the drug before age 16 increases the risks for several health problems, including mental health and education problems.

Other recommendations include:

not using the drug before driving

avoiding daily or frequent use

avoiding smoking the drug and using vaporizers instead

avoid deep inhalation or breath-holding

abstaining from the drug if there is a family history of psychosis

The guidelines, endorsed by the Canadian Medical Association, Canadian Public Health Association, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) among others, are published in the American Journal of Public Health.

