Experts release guidelines for safe marijuana use
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 9:30AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 23, 2017 10:22AM EDT
As Canada gets set to legalize marijuana next July, a panel of medical experts is releasing a set of guidelines for safe use of the drug.
Canada’s Lower-Risk Cannabis Use Guidelines provide 10 “science-based" recommendations to allow Canadians who choose to use cannabis to reduce their health risks.
First among the guidelines is to not use cannabis at all. “The most effective way to avoid any risks of cannabis use is to abstain from use,” the guidelines state.
But for those who do choose to use the drug, the guidelines advise they wait until they are older, since use of the drug before age 16 increases the risks for several health problems, including mental health and education problems.
Other recommendations include:
- not using the drug before driving
- avoiding daily or frequent use
- avoiding smoking the drug and using vaporizers instead
- avoid deep inhalation or breath-holding
- abstaining from the drug if there is a family history of psychosis
The guidelines, endorsed by the Canadian Medical Association, Canadian Public Health Association, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) among others, are published in the American Journal of Public Health.
