Exhibits released to media in trial of man accused of killing off-duty cop
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 1:00PM EST
HALIFAX - Key videos at the trial of a Halifax man accused of killing an off-duty police officer have been released to the media, including one showing a man wheeling a compost bin that was allegedly used to dump Catherine Campbell's body.
The Crown has alleged Christopher Garnier strangled the Truro, N.S., police constable at a north end Halifax apartment on Sept. 11, 2015, and used a green bin to dispose of her body near the Macdonald Bridge.
One surveillance video from a nearby business shows a blurry image pulling a green bin towards the McCully Street apartment, and then away from the area minutes later.
Another surveillance video released to the media Friday was captured inside the Halifax Alehouse, where Garnier and Campbell had met hours earlier, and shows what a police officer described as a man and a woman embracing and dancing.
Also released were photos from inside the apartment -- including what a forensic officer described as suspected blood droplets -- a diagram of the apartment, and a large overhead map of the neighbourhood.
The 29-year-old Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.
