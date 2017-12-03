

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





An Edmonton entrepreneur’s laptop has been recovered by police after security cameras appeared to capture footage of a man snatching it from inside her pop-up maternity store.

Schoena Strudwick, owner of Yo Mama Maternity, said she set the computer down on a couch for about 20 minutes before she realized it was gone.

Security cameras captured footage of a man and a woman entering the store on Friday afternoon. The man sits down next to the laptop, and appears to shove it into his jacket before walking out of the store.

“Anyone recognize this guy who thought he needed our laptop more than us?” Strudwick wrote in a tweet around 6 p.m., which included video of the incident.

Anyone recognize this guy who thought he needed our laptop more than us? Bottom left corner u can watch him! PLEASE SHARE! #seriously #familypics #DoTheRightThing pic.twitter.com/7BigjbaCTz — Yo Mama Maternity (@yomamamaternity) December 2, 2017

The post gained traction on social media as Strudwick’s husband, former Edmonton Oilers defenceman Jason Strudwick, weighed in with a tweet of his own.

“Please let me know if you recognize this creep that stole my wife's laptop at Southgate mall. I want to talk with him ASAP,” he wrote.

Strudwick said she uses the computer for work and personal purposes, and her main concern was recovering family photos.

“I just want what is on the computer off, so that I have those things . . . the videos and pictures of my children. They mean nothing to anybody but me,” she told CTV Edmonton.

Strudwick said Facebook users helped identify the individuals in the video. She admits she should not have left the laptop out in the open, but is still shocked someone would steal it from inside the store.

“Theft is a really crumby thing, and when you are stolen from, whether it be personal or something from your store, it’s an icky feeling,” Strudwick said.

Thank you for all the help and retweet’s. The computer has been found from the guy who stole it. https://t.co/4Wodi99jF7 — Jason Strudwick (@Jason_Strudwick) December 3, 2017

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Nahreman Issa