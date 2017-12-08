Ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest gets 12-year prison sentence
Court drawing of Bertrand Charest during a bail hearing in St-Jerome, Que., on March 16, 2015. (Mike McLaughlin / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 4:28AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 8, 2017 11:30AM EST
SAINT-JEROME, Que. -- Former national ski coach Bertrand Charest has been given a 12-year prison term for sexually assaulting teenage girls he trained.
With time already served in detention since 2015, Charest has seven years and 10 months left in the sentence.
A judge handed down the sentence in a courtroom north of Montreal this morning.
Charest was convicted in June of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing.
The judge called Charest a sexual predator when he found him guilty on charges involving nine of the 12 women who'd accused him of crimes dating back more than 20 years.
All but one of the victims and alleged victims were under the age of 18 at the time of the offences, with the youngest being 12.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- GoFundMe page for murdered Hamilton teen is 'unauthorized': police
- Vancouver's push for temporary modular housing facing pushback
- Teen pleads guilty in death of 11-year-old girl on northern Manitoba First Nation
- Canadian vets have 'significantly higher risk' of suicide than general public: federal study
- No evidence series of disappearances in city are related: Toronto police