

The Canadian Press





SAINT-JEROME, Que. -- Former national ski coach Bertrand Charest has been given a 12-year prison term for sexually assaulting teenage girls he trained.

With time already served in detention since 2015, Charest has seven years and 10 months left in the sentence.

A judge handed down the sentence in a courtroom north of Montreal this morning.

Charest was convicted in June of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing.

The judge called Charest a sexual predator when he found him guilty on charges involving nine of the 12 women who'd accused him of crimes dating back more than 20 years.

All but one of the victims and alleged victims were under the age of 18 at the time of the offences, with the youngest being 12.