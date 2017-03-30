

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum has been sentenced to one year in prison following his conviction on corruption-related charges.

He has also received two years' probation.

The sentence came down in a Montreal courtroom this afternoon.

The charges stemmed from two separate deals between 2007 and 2010 when Applebaum was mayor of the city's largest borough.

He was found guilty of pocketing about $37,000 in kickbacks from developers and engineering firms through his former aide.

The prosecution had sought a two-year prison sentence followed by two years' probation after his conviction in January on eight charges.

Applebaum's lawyer had countered with a recommendation of either a suspended sentence or a mixed sentence that could include probation, community work and non-consecutive jail time.

The maximum sentence was five years.

Applebaum served as interim mayor of Montreal between November 2012 and June 2013 after a lengthy political career at the municipal level.