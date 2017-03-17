

Some homeowners in the southern Ontario town of Clarington are embroiled in a dust-up with nearby property developers over what they say is a constant rain of sand and dust on their houses.

For weeks now, residents in a North Bowmanville subdivision say their houses, yards and vehicles have been caked with dust from a housing construction site on the other side of a major road. With little snow and lots of high winds in recent weeks, the residents say they are fed up.

“Everything is filthy and just pure mud right now,” one resident, Michael Kedzierski, complained to CTV Toronto.

“Companies have come in and just clear-cut the whole field and stripped all the topsoil off so we’re left with this fine silt.”

Residents say, not only have they had to constantly sweep and shovel their yards, some residents with breathing problems have been nervous about stepping outside at all.

After receiving several complaints from concerned residents, the Municipality of Clarington had a meeting this week with the site’s developers, who promised to bring in “additional dust control measures.”

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Tracy Tong