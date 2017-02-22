

CTVNews.ca Staff





Some members of Vancouver’s Christian community and city officials are trying to prevent an American evangelist who called Islam “evil” and homosexuality a path to “the flames of hell” from headlining an upcoming Christian festival in the city.

Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition against Franklin Graham’s scheduled appearance at the Greater Vancouver Festival of Hope, a three-day event that begins March 3. The festival is organized by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Organization, which was founded by Graham’s father.

Graham, who spoke at U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, has repeatedly made denigrating comments about Muslims, members of the LGBTQ community, atheists and others.

He has called Islam “wicked and evil” and recently attacked the NFL for running an ad that showed same-sex couples kissing.

“They’re trying to define sin as love and make it acceptable,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post.

Vancouver city councillor Tim Stevenson, who was the first openly gay person to become an ordained Christian minister in Canada, said leaders of various local churches and Mayor Gregor Robertson are all concerned about Graham’ s scheduled appearances at festival events.

Stevenson told CTV Vancouver that city officials will meet with festival organizers to try to persuade them to change their headliner.

“There are many, many evangelists, excellent evangelists, who don’t have the same beliefs towards Muslims, towards the gay community,” he said. “Why would you choose this one?”

The petition against Graham says the goal is “to demonstrate that not all Christians in the city of Vancouver agree with Franklin Graham.”

The petition says that, in light of the recent attack on a Quebec City mosque and growing anti-Muslim sentiments south of the border, “many people of Christian faith in Vancouver believe that Franklin Graham will not help establish and bring shalom (peace).”

In a statement, Graham said that 327 churches of various denominations are supporting the Festival of Hope.

He said he’ll be delivering “a timeless message of God’s hope, love and redemption for all people regardless of ethnicity, age or gender identity.”

“Politics, policies, economics and commerce are significant matters, but for these three days we will come together in Vancouver to focus on the most important thing of all: God’s love for each and every one of us," his statement said.

Stevenson said, no matter what Graham might say, police will be monitoring the festival.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Maria Weisgarber