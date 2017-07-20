

The Canadian Press





PENTICTON, B.C. -- Multiple homes have been evacuated after a wildfire broke out on the outskirts of Penticton, B.C., this morning.

Peter Weeber, chief administrative officer for the city, says the fire started around 9 a.m. in the West Bench area and first responders conducted tactical evacuations of homes threatened by the flames.

Weeber says two roofs caught fire but the homes have not been destroyed.

Officials did not yet have an exact number of residents who had been forced to flee, but Mark Woods of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says at least two or three streets were evacuated.

Cameron Baughen, also with the district, says the fire is concerning because it is threatening homes and once officials receive more information from first responders, they will decide whether to issue a broader evacuation order or alert.

The forecast calls for rain in some parts of British Columbia, but about 140 fires are still burning in the province with more than 45,000 people out of their homes.