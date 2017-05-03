

CTVNews.ca Staff





Helen Corre Zara is very thankful for the wonderful generosity shown to her after she and her co-workers were evacuated from the Fort McMurray fire.

Zara, who supports her three sons who live in the Philippines, was working as a housekeeper at the Nomad Hotel when the fire raged out of control.

She didn’t realize how bad it was until she stepped outside when the mandatory evacuation was issued.

“I could feel the heat on my skin,” she told CTV Calgary.

Zara fled Fort McMurray with the other overwhelmed workers to Anzac.

The company Zara worked for then put her and her co-workers up at the Acclaim Hotel in Calgary.

Zara told CTV Calgary she is thankful to all Calgarians for their generous gestures, including a hairstylist who helped her look her best.

“When my haircut was done, she gave me a receipt and she didn’t want to take my pay,” Zara said.

The hotel company also treated their staff to a meal at the restaurant National on 10the, along with a night of bowling.

“The feeling of being an evacuee at this time, for me, I just totally forgot, I just enjoyed bowling,” Zara told CTV Calgary. “It was a good feeling, very uplifting.”

It was a memorable night for restaurant staff too.

“Seeing how grateful that these families were made it that much better. Everyone was very appreciative,” said National on 10th manager Shelby Taylor.

The bus service that ushered the staff back and forth from the event was also touched.

“It warms my heart to see that that would have an impact,” said busing co-ordinator Jeff Walburg. “It doesn’t get any worse than what happened to them.”

Zara also got to visit the Calgary sights and the Rockies before returning to Fort McMurray, where she was greeted by Fire Chief Darby Allen.

The mother of three said her sons were worried about her but told CTV Calgary after all the kindness she’s received she’ll be ok.

“I’m very thankful, always, eternally grateful,” she said.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Shaun Frenette