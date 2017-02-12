

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





A police manhunt for a “violent and dangerous” suspect who escaped from a Toronto hospital came to a dramatic end on Saturday.

Justin Yates, 39, is said to have broken out of his handcuffs and leg irons at Toronto General Hospital in late January before hailing a cab and disappearing into the Young and Dundas area, one of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods.

Toronto police have said Yates is known to be violent and dangerous. Officers spotted him leaving a downtown building on Saturday, acting on a tip from the public.

Police say Yates ran back inside the building after spotting the officers and was caught attempting to break a window. He slashed at officers with a broken piece of glass as they tried to handcuff him, before jumping three storeys through the window and falling to the ground, police said.

He then ran into another building, where he was arrested after a “room-by-room search,” police said.

Yates was initially accused of stealing property worth more than $100,000 in January.

He is now facing two counts of escaping custody, possession of property obtained by crime, assaulting a police officer with a weapon and mischief.