

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Environment Canada is warning that several cities in southern Ontario may be faced with poor air quality Sunday.

Special statements were released Sunday morning for Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Sarnia, and the Peel, Durham and Halton regions.

Environment Canada says the hot and sunny conditions could lead to higher pollution levels in the air.

The weather agency says some people could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors, and people with conditions like asthma are at the greatest risk of suffering from symptoms of the pollution.

The agency recommended to consider postponing strenuous outdoor activities until the air quality statement is lifted.