A person makes their way across King Street as snow flies through the air during a squall in downtown Toronto's financial district, on December 15, 2016. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 7:16AM EDT
TORONTO - Many residents in southern Ontario will be treated to snow for the next couple of days.
A system is moving into the province and Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Knott says the snow will begin around Kitchener.
He says it will hit the Greater Toronto Area by about noon and is likely to spread as far east as Brockville by Monday night.
Knott predicts the snow will continue until Wednesday morning.
Fifteen to 25 cm of snow are expected in most areas, with up to 30 cm forecast for the Hamilton-Niagara corridor.
The Ontario forecast remains cold for the rest of this week, which is spring break for many Ontario schools.
