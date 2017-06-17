

CTVNews.ca Staff





Environment Canada has ended tornado warnings for Toronto and the York-Durham region as severe stormy weather continues across Ontario on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto's tornado warning ended just before 4 p.m., Environment Canada reported. About 15 minutes later, meteoroligsts ended a tornado warning for the communities of Pickering, Oshawa and the southern Durham region.

More than 20 communities across southwestern Ontario continue to be under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada said it was tracking “a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.”

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management warns that people in the area should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

It says that people who hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground or flying debris should also take cover immediately.

Warnings are an urgent message that severe weather is either occurring or will occur, whereas watches indicate that there's potential for the severe weather to occur.

Quick video of the structure on the London storm before it turned into a rainy mess. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/eb9lCeRly3 — Scott Burlovich (@Restless_Skies) June 17, 2017