Environment Canada confirms tornado in Ontario's cottage country
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 5, 2017 2:46PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 5, 2017 3:37PM EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ont. -- Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down during fierce thunderstorms that swept through Ontario's Muskoka region Friday evening.
The agency says it sent an expert to Huntsville on Saturday on the strength of eyewitness reports of a twister and images of damage to trees and buildings.
It's too early to know how strong the tornado was, but it damaged several structures.
The thunderstorms downed trees and powerlines.
They also knocked out power to roughly 13,000 Hydro One customers in the area Friday night and the utility says about 4,000 remained without power as of early Saturday afternoon.
Karin Terziano, deputy mayor of Huntsville said the storms also ripped shingles off roofs and even flattened a shed.
A tornado warning was issued for the area Friday afternoon when the storms passed through.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Stolen hoses, pump frustrate crews fighting wildfires across B.C.
- Sheltering refugees latest act for Montreal's much-maligned Olympic stadium
- Slow forest fire season in Ontario begins to heat up, officials say
- Environment Canada confirms tornado in Ontario's cottage country
- Crews battling wildfire in southeastern New Brunswick