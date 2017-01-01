

CTVNews.ca Staff





Cyclists rallied in Moncton, N.B., Sunday to demand their government make it illegal for vehicles to come within one metre of bicyclists.

Some of the roughly 100 demonstrators held up signs demanding “One Metre for Ellen” – a reference to Ellen Watters.

Watters was a 28-year-old professional cyclist who died last month after she was struck by a motorist near Sussex, N.B.

Rally co-organizer Cathy Manuel said Watters’ family “really wanted us to let her passing create ‘Ellen’s Law’.”

The law would be similar to those in place in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. In Ontario, drivers must leave at least a metre when passing cyclists or face a fine of $110.

“It’s about time that cyclists have a way to protect themselves on the road,” said demonstrator Keith Godfrey.

“I’ve been pushed off the road, I’ve been honked at, yelled at, screamed at, had things thrown at me – you name it,” he added.

Moncton MLA Chris Collins said he agrees that steps are needed to keep cyclists safe.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis