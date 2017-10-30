

The Canadian Press





Nearly 188,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are out of service as of 7 a.m. Monday due to power outages caused by weather.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Montreal, Laval, and the South Shore.

Strong winds are blowing in the Montreal, Laurentians and Lanaudière regions, as well as in the Montérégie, Centre-du-Quebec the Eastern Townships and Quebec City. These gusting winds have caused a lot of damage, according to a brief statement released by Hydro-Québec.

Later Monday morning, the winds are expected to gust to 90 kilometres per hour over the upper St-Lawrence region, spreading to Quebec City and reaching the upper North Shore by the evening.

Broken branches and power outages are expected, and loose object may be tossed in the wind.

With the wind comes rain, as Environment Canada also warns that 50 to 70 millimetres of sometimes heavy rain are expected over southern Quebec.

Hydro-Quebec said the Montérégie region is most affected, where more than 50,000 customers do not have electricity.

The others affected areas are the Laurentians (30,000), the Eastern Townships (23,500), Centre-du-Québec (14,000), Lanaudière (25,500) and Quebec City (12,000).

There are about 3,600 outages on the island of Montreal as of 7 a.m.

Rains can cause flash floods and water accumulation on the roads.

The weather should improve for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

With files from The Canadian Press