

The Canadian Press





PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- An 88-year-old wildfire evacuee from 100 Mile House, B.C., has been found.

Prince George RCMP have issued a news release saying Maria Martha Watt has been located and is safe.

Mounties issued a request for assistance on Monday after family and friends reported they had not talked to Watt since 100 Mile House was ordered evacuated.

Watt's home in the community was checked and police confirmed it was secure, but evacuation centres in Prince George and Kamloops said they did not believe she registered there.

Police have not said where Watt was located or why she did not contact relatives or friends.