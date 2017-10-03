

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. - Eight people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a highway west of Toronto.

Police say the single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington, Ont.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says several people were ejected and found on both sides of the highway.

Schmidt says two patients are in critical condition, one is in serious condition and the condition of the others wasn't immediately known.

He says a minivan appears to be the only vehicle involved in the crash.

One lane is open in both directions as police continue to investigate.