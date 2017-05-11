Edmonton police charge mom after newborn baby dies from methamphetamine
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 6:54PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 11, 2017 9:33PM EDT
EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged with murder after her 11-day-old daughter died from an methamphetamine overdose.
Police got a call on March 29 of a baby not breathing at a residence near 72 Street and 83 Avenue.
The medical examiner's office contacted police on April 6 after autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed the baby died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.
Michelle Rice was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.
Police spokesman Scott Pattison said Rice has a young son who is unharmed and staying with his biological father. He added he didn't know if the man was the father of the baby girl as well.
Pattison said it's not known exactly how the baby ingested the drug, but ruled out breast-feeding.
"From what the medical examiner and our understanding of that level of methamphetamine, it couldn't have been administered in that lethal dose through a woman's breast milk specifically," he said.
Homicide detectives would also like to speak with several other people who visited the residence in the 11 days prior to the baby's death.
Investigators are asking anyone that was at the house on or after March 18 to contact police.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- 'Absolutely ludicrous': Man without birth certificate unable to renew driver's licence
- DNA evidence in retrial of accused in Winnipeg teen's death flawed: defence
- B.C. candidate requests recount in Comox riding he lost by nine votes
- Nothing could have been done to prevent firefighter's death, inquest hears
- 'We hate to be that province': N.B. sets geographically-challenged StatsCan straight