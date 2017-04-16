Edmonton police arrest men found getting off elevator and covered in blood
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 8:52PM EDT
EDMONTON - Attempted murder charges have been laid after police went to an Edmonton apartment building on Saturday and say they found two men, covered in blood, getting off the elevator.
Police took them into custody and officers quickly attended a suite in the building, where they found a 34-year-old man on the floor with multiple stab wounds and other injuries.
He remained in critical condition on Sunday.
Police say several other people were also found in the apartment with their wrists zip-tied, some of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the assault was drug related.
Trevor Auger, 36, and Jason Hope, 38, face charges that include attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery and kidnapping.
