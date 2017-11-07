Edmonton pilot rescued with minor injuries after emergency landing in Ontario
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 10:23AM EST
MARATHON, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 32-year-old pilot from Edmonton has been treated in hospital for minor injuries after making an emergency landing in northern Ontario.
Police say the incident occurred Monday afternoon east of Marathon, Ont.
They say pilot Chad Mulchand was able to communicate with officers using his cellphone and help pinpoint his location approximately five kilometres northwest of Highway 17 in a heavily-wooded area near Rouse Lake.
Search and rescue technicians from Trenton, Ont., evacuated the pilot.
Police say Mulchand, the only occupant of the Cessna 150L, was en route to Marathon from Earlton, Ont., when he ran low on fuel.
