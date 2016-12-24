

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have charged an Edmonton woman with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her adult daughter.

Officers were called to a northwest Edmonton home Friday afternoon where they found a severely injured woman who died on the scene shortly thereafter. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Rachael Longridge.

Christine Longridge, 50, the victim’s mother, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon in the incident.

“This is a disheartening crime,” Sgt. Bill Clark of the Edmonton police told CTV Edmonton. “Through the investigation, we learned Rachael just graduated at the top of her nursing class and was about to start a new position at a local hospital.”

Rachael’s co-workers at Moxie's Grill & Bar, where she worked part-time, say that nursing was Rachael’s passion. They described her as a kind and happy person.

“All she ever wanted to be was a nurse,” Rachael’s manager, Coleen Montgomery, told CTV Edmonton. “This was her calling and it was cut too short.”

“She was probably the most gentle, kind, giving person I have ever known,” Julia Melnyk, a co-worker, added.

“She always had a smile on her face no matter what,” co-worker Cassandra Chiarello told CTV Edmonton. “Just a happy girl.”

An autopsy has been schedule for Thursday, December 29. Police are continuing to investigate.

This is Edmonton’s 41st homicide of the year.

With files from CTV Edmonton