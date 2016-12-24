Edmonton mother charged with second-degree murder of adult daughter
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:28PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:48PM EST
Police have charged an Edmonton woman with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her adult daughter.
Officers were called to a northwest Edmonton home Friday afternoon where they found a severely injured woman who died on the scene shortly thereafter. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Rachael Longridge.
Christine Longridge, 50, the victim’s mother, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon in the incident.
“This is a disheartening crime,” Sgt. Bill Clark of the Edmonton police told CTV Edmonton. “Through the investigation, we learned Rachael just graduated at the top of her nursing class and was about to start a new position at a local hospital.”
Rachael’s co-workers at Moxie's Grill & Bar, where she worked part-time, say that nursing was Rachael’s passion. They described her as a kind and happy person.
“All she ever wanted to be was a nurse,” Rachael’s manager, Coleen Montgomery, told CTV Edmonton. “This was her calling and it was cut too short.”
“She was probably the most gentle, kind, giving person I have ever known,” Julia Melnyk, a co-worker, added.
“She always had a smile on her face no matter what,” co-worker Cassandra Chiarello told CTV Edmonton. “Just a happy girl.”
An autopsy has been schedule for Thursday, December 29. Police are continuing to investigate.
This is Edmonton’s 41st homicide of the year.
With files from CTV Edmonton
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Edmonton mother charged with second-degree murder of adult daughter
- Elderly woman found dead in Toronto house fire
- This Calgary great-grandmother is empowering women by teaching them to sew
- Animal welfare groups step in after 600 rats removed from North Bay, Ont. apartment
- No winning ticket for Friday's $60M Lotto Max jackpot